Strong storms knock down trees, power lines across central Alabama Sunday

Trees and power lines are down in Homewood after severe weather moved through Sunday morning.
Trees and power lines are down in Homewood after severe weather moved through Sunday morning.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Strong thunderstorms uprooted trees and knocked down power lines across central Alabama early Sunday morning, leaving thousands of Alabama Power customers without electricity as temperatures continue to fall.

According to Alabama Power’s outage map, over 11,000 customers are without power as of noon Sunday.

The storms that pushed storms through the state spawned tornadoes across the southeast as it pushed passed through the region.

The First Alert Weather team is forecasting clearing skies and much colder temperatures throughout the day Sunday.

Click here to submit photos in your area of storm damage as crews work to clean up and restore power.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

