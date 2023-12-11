Christmas parade held in downtown Pine Mountain

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - People from surrounding areas lined the streets of downtown Pine Mountain on Dec. 9 for the Christmas Parade, and some people said they prefer the small-town parade more than the bigger ones.

The event was rescheduled from the first Saturday in Dec. due to the weather creating some changes in the parade.

“Our DAR (Daughters of American Revolution) usually has a float, but we weren’t able to do that with the change in the weekend,” said Julia Keating, the executive director of the Pine Mountain Tourism Association.

However, the show still went on.

Pam Ferguson and Charlene Burnett attended the parade for the first time so their Grandson could get the experience.

Burnett is visiting from St. Augustine, Florida, and she said the small-town parade experience is different from where she lives.

“I don’t even go to them there because it’s just so jam packed. You can’t find parking, and here parking was plentiful. I was really surprised, and the parade’s getting ready to start and there’s still parking which makes it a lot more inviteable.”

The festivities did not stop following the parade.

Many visited local shops and restaurants in the area. One business, The Refuge invited Santa Clause, and a women’s addiction recovery program, Hope Harbour, sold homemade cookies for the women in the program to buy Christmas gifts for their family.

“The crowd is wonderful they have just about bought us out this year,” said Monica Hart from Hope Harbour.

Local resident Melissa Wortham said she comes to the parade every year . She shopped locally after the parade.

“We’ve been walking around since the parade looking at the antique shops and the bike shops. Pine Mountain really have a lot to offer. So, please come and visit our little small town,” Wortham said.

Wortham also agrees good things come in small-town packages.

“I like the bigger parade, but there’s nothing like small hometown. We love. Small-hometown just, you know, we connect with the people more because we know them.”

Despite the parade being smaller this year, smiles could be seen throughout the duration of the parade from many who attended.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.