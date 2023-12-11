Business Break
Cold Temperatures Tuesday Morning

Arianna’s Forecast
Afternoon Temperatures
Afternoon Temperatures(WTVM Weather)
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Across the Valley, rainfall totals Saturday and Sunday ranged from about 0.25″ to 3.0″; here at the station we received 1.61″ between Saturday and Sunday.

Weekend Rainfall
Weekend Rainfall(WTVM Weather)

Clear skies across the Valley tonight will lead to cold temperatures waking up Tuesday morning. Morning temperatures look to range from the mid-20s to near 30 degrees, and with calmer winds locations are likely to wake up with frost. Temperatures look too warm into the mid- to upper-50s Tuesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures look to remain in the upper-50s to low-60s through the next nine days, which is right around average for this time of the year. The weather for the work week looks to remain dry with a few more clouds rolling into the area heading into the second half of the work week. Rain coverage increases Saturday through Monday with rain coverage between 20-40%. A cut off low over the northern Gulf of Mexico looks to move into our area this weekend. As of right now, there still needs to be some fine tuning as to when the rain will move into our area, as there is some uncertainty with the timing. We will continue to keep you updated on the rain coverage both here and on the TV side.

