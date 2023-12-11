Columbus Family Connection hosting Back to School Drive in January

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Family Connection is hosting a back to school drive in the new year.

“Repack, Rally, Resource!” is set to take place on January 6, 2024 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Girls Inc. - located at 3535 Levy Road in Columbus.

The purpose of this event is to provide book bags filled with school supplies for students to finish the school year strong.

This event is free to the public and will include free prize giveaways, live performances, food, activities, and more.

If you’re interested in participating as a vendor, please contact Zoe’ Hightower at Hightower.zoe’@columbusga.org.

