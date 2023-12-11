Columbus mayor releases statement regarding city’s internal audit

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson recently released a statement about the transactional history of the Columbus Consolidated Government Revenue Department.

In the statement, the mayor says after the Internal Auditor for CCG indicated that over $45 million of unprocessed transactional activity “has not been banked,” he requested Deputy City Manager Pam Hodge and Finance Director Angelica Alexander to review the supporting documents for verification.

As a result, the deputy city manager informed Henderson of evidence of bank statements, deposit slips and canceled checks showing the transactional activity had been deposited into city accounts.

Hodge clarified that while a small portion of businesses have not received their city license, payments have been put into city accounts.

According to the mayor, ongoing studies are continuing to improve the revenue department’s process, and anyone in need of more information should contact the mayor’s office at 706-225-4712.

COMPLETE STATEMENT BELOW:

