Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Columbus mayor releases statement regarding city’s internal audit

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson recently released a statement about the transactional history of the Columbus Consolidated Government Revenue Department.

In the statement, the mayor says after the Internal Auditor for CCG indicated that over $45 million of unprocessed transactional activity “has not been banked,” he requested Deputy City Manager Pam Hodge and Finance Director Angelica Alexander to review the supporting documents for verification.

As a result, the deputy city manager informed Henderson of evidence of bank statements, deposit slips and canceled checks showing the transactional activity had been deposited into city accounts.

Hodge clarified that while a small portion of businesses have not received their city license, payments have been put into city accounts.

According to the mayor, ongoing studies are continuing to improve the revenue department’s process, and anyone in need of more information should contact the mayor’s office at 706-225-4712.

COMPLETE STATEMENT BELOW:

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manchester crime scene
17-year-old victim ID’d in Manchester GBI death investigation
Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on Manchester Expressway
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Police investigating after 1 injured in north Columbus stabbing
Jason Berry
Columbus police searching for missing person last seen near Williams Rd in Columbus
multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
Multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County

Latest News

WTVM drops off toys donated during Holiday Toy Drive
WTVM drops off toys donated during Holiday Toy Drive
WTVM drops off toys donated during Holiday Toy Drive
WTVM drops off toys donated during holiday toy drive
WTVM Holiday Toy Drive
‘I prayed and asked God; not again’: Likely tornado in Beauregard takes same path as 2019