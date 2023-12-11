Business Break
Cooler than average workweek ahead

Tyler’s forecast
A chilly start to the workweek.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A chilly start to the workweek will more or less hang on through the workweek. It will stay dry through Friday.

Abundant sun on this Monday. Chilly with a bit of a breeze, but not as windy as it was during the afternoon yesterday. Highs between 52 and 56 degrees.

Sunny with highs only in the low to mid 50s Monday afternoon.
Sunny with highs only in the low to mid 50s Monday afternoon.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Clear and cold tonight. As winds die down, temperatures will plummet. There is a good chance for a freeze and frost early Tuesday. Forecast lows will be near 25 to 30 degrees in most spots, warmest in the urban areas.

The coldest spots Tuesday morning will dip into the mid 20s.
The coldest spots Tuesday morning will dip into the mid 20s.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Sun and some high clouds Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky overall. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Cooler than average temperatures return Tuesday.
Cooler than average temperatures return Tuesday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly 30s Wednesday morning with end up in the upper 50s and lower 60s even as the sky turns partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s most of the rest of the week.

There is a lot of uncertainty at this point when it comes to the weekend rain chances. Some indications are that rain chances may creep in Saturday while others are more in the Sunday/Monday timeframe. For now, we’re going with a gradual increase in rain coverage. Stay tuned as we work those details out in the days ahead.

Rain chances are expected to return at some point over the weekend or early next week.
Rain chances are expected to return at some point over the weekend or early next week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

