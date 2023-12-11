Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Crash on Manchester Expy. causing delayed traffic going northbound

(Source: WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus law enforcement is working to clear an accident scene on Manchester Expressway.

The accident occurred on the roadway going northbound.

Drivers should expect delayed traffic in the area.

Details on the cause of the wreck are unknown, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more about the developing scene.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Berry
Columbus police searching for missing person last seen near Williams Rd in Columbus
Corey Joseph Brand
MCSO Investigator arrested on Possession with the Intent to Disseminate Child Pornography charge
Manchester crime scene
17-year-old Victim ID’d in Manchester GBI death investigation
William Coulter
18-year-old arrested in shooting at Highland Terrace Apartments in Columbus
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

Latest News

Sheriff: 1 dead, two hospitalized after reckless driving crash in Troup County
Accident on I-185 N in Columbus near exit 6
I-185 highway accidents causing delayed traffic in Columbus
Phenix City crash involving motorcycle leaves 19-year-old dead, others injured
I-185 N Williams Road
I-185 N near Williams Rd. shut down due to highway accident