Crash on Manchester Expy. causing delayed traffic going northbound

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus law enforcement is working to clear an accident scene on Manchester Expressway.

The accident occurred on the roadway going northbound.

Drivers should expect delayed traffic in the area.

Details on the cause of the wreck are unknown, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more about the developing scene.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.