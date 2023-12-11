German Appliance Maker, Miele, chooses Opelika as location to build first U.S. plant

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - When looking to buy appliances, the buyer wants their purchase to be worth their time and money. Miele has a reputation over 120 years strong of their appliances being top of the line and lasting at least 20 years. Miele makes every large household appliances like ovens, refrigerators, dish washers, washer and dryers and stove tops. Based in Germany, they have decided to build their first manufacturing plant in the United States, and they are choosing Opelika.

“Miele is the kind of company that any community in America would love to have. Number one, they make an outstanding product. High quality and high-end appliances with a reputation that spans 124 years,” said Mayor of Opelika, Gary Fuller.

The deal was made final at the Miele headquarters in Germany December 7th. Miele will first start in an existing warehouse in Opelika off Orr Avenue. They will occupy that space to begin production and secure suppliers. While there, construction will begin on their main operation site.

“The building they have planned in the Northeast Opelika Industrial Park is several hundred thousand square feet, so it’ll be a huge plant. And worldwide, Miele has over 22 thousand employees, so it’s a large company with a lot of production,” said Fuller.

Mayor of Opelika, Gary Fuller, says in total, they are estimating a total of 700-800 jobs will come to Opelika, pending Miele expands as planned. The initial investment is totaling around 700 million dollars.

“It will be by far the largest initial capital investment in the history of Lee County. Prior to that is what turned out to be Baxter. This is a very serious investment in resources and in capital,” said Fuller.

Mayor Fuller says Miele has a well-structured plan and their looking forward to welcoming them.

“They’re very intentional and very strategic on how they foresee this thing. They’ve got it well planned out. We look forward to having them as part of our community and welcoming them to Opelika,” said Fuller.

