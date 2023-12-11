Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

German Appliance Maker, Miele, chooses Opelika as location to build first U.S. plant

(PRNewswire)
By Justin Brown
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - When looking to buy appliances, the buyer wants their purchase to be worth their time and money. Miele has a reputation over 120 years strong of their appliances being top of the line and lasting at least 20 years. Miele makes every large household appliances like ovens, refrigerators, dish washers, washer and dryers and stove tops. Based in Germany, they have decided to build their first manufacturing plant in the United States, and they are choosing Opelika.

“Miele is the kind of company that any community in America would love to have. Number one, they make an outstanding product. High quality and high-end appliances with a reputation that spans 124 years,” said Mayor of Opelika, Gary Fuller.

The deal was made final at the Miele headquarters in Germany December 7th. Miele will first start in an existing warehouse in Opelika off Orr Avenue. They will occupy that space to begin production and secure suppliers. While there, construction will begin on their main operation site.

“The building they have planned in the Northeast Opelika Industrial Park is several hundred thousand square feet, so it’ll be a huge plant. And worldwide, Miele has over 22 thousand employees, so it’s a large company with a lot of production,” said Fuller.

Mayor of Opelika, Gary Fuller, says in total, they are estimating a total of 700-800 jobs will come to Opelika, pending Miele expands as planned. The initial investment is totaling around 700 million dollars.

“It will be by far the largest initial capital investment in the history of Lee County. Prior to that is what turned out to be Baxter. This is a very serious investment in resources and in capital,” said Fuller.

Mayor Fuller says Miele has a well-structured plan and their looking forward to welcoming them.

“They’re very intentional and very strategic on how they foresee this thing. They’ve got it well planned out. We look forward to having them as part of our community and welcoming them to Opelika,” said Fuller.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manchester crime scene
17-year-old victim ID’d in Manchester GBI death investigation
15-year-old killed in pedestrian-involved crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Police investigating after 1 injured in north Columbus stabbing
Jason Berry
Columbus police searching for missing person last seen near Williams Rd in Columbus
multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
Multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County

Latest News

Tamarcus Walker
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrests wanted suspect for murder in Midland
Two men arrested following a car theft incident in LaGrange
Columbus mayor releases statement regarding city’s internal audit
WTVM drops off toys donated during Holiday Toy Drive
WTVM drops off toys donated during Holiday Toy Drive