‘I prayed and asked God; not again’: Likely tornado in Beauregard takes same path as 2019

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - Severe weather made its way through the valley early Sunday morning, especially in east Alabama. News Leader 9 Gabriela Johnson went to Beauregard where a likely tornado ripped through a familiar path.

“I prayed and I asked God, ‘oh God, not again not again and he saw me through.”

A severe thunderstorm crossed its way into parts of lee county Sunday. No injuries were reported, but homes were damaged, trees blocked some roadways, and there were several power outrages.

Most of the damage on Lee roads 29, 39, 40, 45, 166, and 11; the road where Delliah Jones and her mother live.

“Just as I closed my eyes, there was this big ball that looked like fire that busted my window pane out,” said Jones. “I couldn’t see anything.”

Jones says she got in her closest hoping for the storm to pass. Her 89-year-old mother lives right next door.

“As I was in the closest, I was scared for my mom, I could hear the things rambling around and I thought ‘oh not again,’” said Jones.

Sunday’s storm took an identical path from the devastating March 2019 tornado in Beauregard that killed 23 people, many of them family members of Jones.

“As soon as the day broke, I went over to see my mom and she was okay and it just reminds me of all the relatives I lost about 4 years ago, but I thank God we made it through and we’re okay.”

Lee County EMA Director Rita Smith told News Leader 9 Sunday evening the agency is waiting on an official ruling of the storm from the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

If you live in Lee County and need to report damages from the December 10 storm, learn more here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.