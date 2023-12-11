Local businesses participate in “Merry Sip and Shop Nights” in Downtown Pine Mountain

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) -For the first year in Pine Mountain, some of the local retailers in the area are participating in Downtown Pine Mountain’s Merry Sip and Shop.

The event is a way to boost the local economy and encourages shoppers to shop local.

According to organizers, it will help businesses and restaurants in the downtown area.

Shops like The Refuge and Sweet Home Antiques are extending their hours between 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on every Friday and Saturday night this holiday season.

“Our shopping is the best ever. You can shop and find things that nobody else will get for Christmas,” the executive director of Pine Mountain Tourism Association, Julia Keating, said.

During those hours, visitors are welcome to shop and business owners are offering snacks and non-alcoholic beverages like hot chocolate and coffee.

Keating said it’s an event for all ages and furry friends can also get in on all the fun.

“The Town look magical, and it’s after dark. And people just want to sit around and absorb Christmas in small town Christmas, and here we sit out drinks We sit out some Muscadine juice,” said Phillip Rogers, the owner of Sweet Home Antiques.

The Merry, Sip and Shop Nights will be hosted until December 23.

