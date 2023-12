CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Chambers County is blocked due to a multiple-vehicle car crash.

Officials say the accident happened on December 11 at approximately 6:26 a.m.

There is no update on when the lanes will open yet.

Troopers with ALEA are investigating the crash.

