LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Multiple people have been killed due to a multi- vehicle accident on I-85 in Chambers County.

Officials say the accident happened on December 11 at approximately 6:26 a.m. near exit 77 in Alabama. Traffic is being re-routed off I-85 SB near exit 6.

The left lane is now open on the Southbound lane of Interstate 85 in Chambers County.

Troup County officials say traffic cannot get back on the interstate until they get to Exit 77 in Alabama. This also means Exit 2 is closed.

They say the best route to take would be Highway 29.

Troopers with ALEA are still investigating the crash.

multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County (WTVM)

