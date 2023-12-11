Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrests wanted suspect for murder in Midland

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Clayton County murder suspect has been arrested in Midland, Georgia, by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, Tamarcus Walker was wanted on an outstanding warrant for murder by Clayton officials.

Walker was arrested at a home in Midland and turned over to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Details surrounding the murder suspect’s case have not been released.

The United States Marshal’s Services Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted in successfully apprehending the suspect.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.