Two men arrested following a car theft incident in LaGrange

(LaGrange Police Photo)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two men have been arrested in LaGrange concerning a car theft.

According to law enforcement, the incident happened on Whitesville Road. Officers responded to the area, and the vehicle was found within minutes. As a result, Kevin Cumens and Calvin Bell were detained.

The Criminal Investigations Section continued the investigation and arrested the men on entering auto charges.

Anyone with additional information should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

