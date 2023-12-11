Business Break
WTVM drops off toys donated during Holiday Toy Drive

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many viewers visited our station to drop off their donations for our annual Holiday Toy Drive.

On December 8, WTVM sent the toys to local organizations to help lift children’s spirits this holiday season.

We took the loads of toys that filled our lobby to Valley Rescue Mission and the Muscogee County Department of Family Services.

They will hand out the toys to children across the Chattahoochee Valley.

Don Harbuck with Valley Rescue Mission explains the importance of these toys being donated.

“These toys are so important to the community. We thank y’all so much for bringing them,” said Harbuck. “They literally will be given to the most needy people in our community. These children would not have any toys at all underneath their tree if it wasn’t for your generosity.”

And we want to say thank you for everyone that donated to our toy drive.

