17-year-old dies in car accident in Ft. Mitchell

FT. MITCHELL, Ala (WTVM) - 17-year-old Davon James is dead after a car accident in Ft. Mitchell.

Officials say the car accident happened on Monday, Dec. 11, on Hwy. 165 in front of the AE Fuel.

James was a rear passenger in the car along with two other people. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:58 p.m. and his body was sent to AL Dept. of Forensic Science in Montgomery.

No one else suffered threatening injuries, according to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr.

We’re still unclear on what caused the accident. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.