20th anniversary of man slain by Muscogee Co. deputy

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday, December 10, marked the 20th anniversary of the death of an innocent man killed by Muscogee County sheriff’s deputies.

Kenneth Walker was shot and killed on December 10, 2003.

He and his friend were mistakenly pulled over by the Muscogee County Tactical Special Response Team on I-185 south,

Walker was shot once in the head with a sub-machine gun at close range by Deputy David Glisson.

49-year-old Warren Beaulah was in the driver’s seat when it all happened. We spoke to him in 2013 for the 10-year anniversary death.

“Before my car could come to a complete stop, people couldn’t actually get out and also verbally telling you to get out an physically snatching you out of the car.”

Deputy Glisson was fired about two months after the killing. He was never indicted and didn’t serve any jail time. Walker’s family did receive an undisclosed settlement.

