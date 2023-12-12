Citizens invited to celebrate LaGrange’s 195th birthday

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Mark your calendars! LaGrange is celebrating their birthday!

Residents are invited to their official bash in LaFayette Square in downtown LaGrange on Friday, December 15.

Current and former city leaders will lead the celebration of of LaGrange’s incorporation 195 years ago starting at 12:30 p.m.

Miss Georgia Teen Charlie Key, who is also a leader in the LaGrange Youth Council, will perform as well as the LaGrange High School marching band.

The City of LaGrange was officially incorporated on December 16th, 1828.

