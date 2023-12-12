Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Citizens invited to celebrate LaGrange’s 195th birthday

LaGrange celebrates 195th birthday
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Mark your calendars! LaGrange is celebrating their birthday!

Residents are invited to their official bash in LaFayette Square in downtown LaGrange on Friday, December 15.

Current and former city leaders will lead the celebration of of LaGrange’s incorporation 195 years ago starting at 12:30 p.m.

Miss Georgia Teen Charlie Key, who is also a leader in the LaGrange Youth Council, will perform as well as the LaGrange High School marching band.

The City of LaGrange was officially incorporated on December 16th, 1828.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old killed in pedestrian-involved crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
Multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
Manchester crime scene
17-year-old victim ID’d in Manchester GBI death investigation
Columbus mayor releases statement regarding city’s internal audit
Tamarcus Walker
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrests wanted suspect for murder in Midland

Latest News

multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
Two people killed, two injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
Homicide investigation in two areas in Ft. Mitchell, suspect in custody
Homicide investigation in two areas in Ft. Mitchell, suspect in custody
LaGrange celebrates 195th birthday
LaGrange celebrates 195th birthday
Suspect appears in court after shooting at apartment security guard in Columbus
Suspect appears in court after shooting at apartment security guard in Columbus