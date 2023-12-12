Business Break
Dry Work Week before Rain Returns

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another cold night across the Valley with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low- to mid-30s, leading to some patchy frost.

Tonight Across the Valley
Tonight Across the Valley(WTVM Weather)

Wednesday starts the day off with mostly sunny skies before becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with temperatures reaching the upper-50s to low-60s. Happening Wednesday into Thursday night is the Geminid Meteor Shower, which will peak between 2:00-6:00 AM with a rate of up to 60 meteors/hour. Partly to mostly cloudy skies over night Wednesday into Thursday, may make it more difficult to see the shower, but the new moon occurring tonight will help lessen the light pollution from the moon.

Geminid Meteor Shower
Geminid Meteor Shower(WTVM Weather)

Dry conditions look to continue through Friday before rain returns to the area this weekend. Rain coverage increases Saturday night through Sunday night thanks to a surface low moving up from the Gulf. Rain coverage on Sunday sits between 40-60%, but drier conditions look to return for the new work week. As for those temperatures, a few degrees below average to right near seasonable would be the best way to describe the temperatures for the rest of this week and into this weekend, with afternoon high temperatures sitting in the upper-50s to low-60s.

