Family speaks on 17-year-old football player found dead in Manchester

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Meriwether County football player was found dead just one day before his team was scheduled to play in the state championship. The community and his family are grieving and remembering 17-year-old Brandon Smith.

Family members of Brandon Smith say Smith was a young man who had nothing but hopes and dreams of playing in the NFL and now those dreams have been taken away by senseless violence.

Smith was last seen Thursday night, December 7, by his grandmother and grandfather who raised him since he was a newborn. Smith was a player on Manchester High’s football team and was set to play in a state title game Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

“He never gave us no problems - he always been good ever since he was a lil bitty infant until he got his age now... 17 years old,” said his grandfather. “He never gave us no problem. And I just hate somebody shortened his dreams like that and cut him short because that’s all he talked about was football, football, football.”

Jessica Hardy, Smith’s aunt, tells us Brandon was someone who could always make you laugh and loved his family. Hardy says it’s time for the community to come together and not be against one another.

“We need it - you know we need the peace... we need it cause this gotta stop,” said Hardy. “All this black-on-black crime, all this killing any, guns for no reason hurting people - it got to stop.”

Members of the Manchester community feel the same way. We spoke with one resident who says hearing the news wasn’t shocking but saddening.

“If this were a rare moment or something that we’ve never experienced in the community, I would be saying, ‘Wow what what in the world’ and ‘I am totally surprised that it’s happening to our youth,’ but sadly it’s happening to another one of our kids,” said Nell Wilkins. “We had another young man - Akeem Ellison just a year ago.”

Smith’s grandfather says it brings tears to his eyes knowing his grandson should have been at Mercedes-Benz Stadium playing in the championship game.

“It’s just ridiculous how they short my grandson’s career off,” said his grandfather. “Took his dream from him. Took his biggest dream he ever had in his life just took it away from him.”

The family is planning to have a vigil at the high school on Friday. They also have set up a GoFundMe to help prepare his homegoing celebration.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.