Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Goodwill, other community groups set to host Winter Wonderland event in Columbus

The Goodwill Thrift Store and Donation Center, located near 48th and Vine streets, is hosting...
The Goodwill Thrift Store and Donation Center, located near 48th and Vine streets, is hosting an electronics recycling drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.(10/11 NOW)
By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, Columbus Parks and Recreation, Keep Columbus Warm, and the Collaborative Community Connection are joining together to host a Winter Wonderland event on Dec. 20 from 3 p.m.- 7 p.m.

The purpose of this event is to provide winter resources to the Columbus community during the holiday season.

New Horizons, Feeding the Valley Food Bank, and Safe Kids Columbus are community groups that will also attend and participate in the event.

This event is free to all. the community can expect a free bike helmet giveaway, hot chocolate station, DIY ornament station, and pictures with Santa Claus!

The Winter Wonderland will take place at the Frank D. Chester Rec Center located at 1441 Benning Dr. in Columbus.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
Two people killed, two injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
15-year-old killed in pedestrian-involved crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
Manchester crime scene
17-year-old victim ID’d in Manchester GBI death investigation
Columbus mayor releases statement regarding city’s internal audit
Tamarcus Walker
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrests wanted suspect for murder in Midland

Latest News

Homicide investigation in two areas in Ft. Mitchell, suspect in custody
Victim ID’d in homicide investigation in Fort Mitchell
multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
Two people killed, two injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
LaGrange celebrates 195th birthday
Citizens invited to celebrate LaGrange’s 195th birthday
LaGrange celebrates 195th birthday
LaGrange celebrates 195th birthday