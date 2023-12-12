Goodwill, other community groups set to host Winter Wonderland event in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, Columbus Parks and Recreation, Keep Columbus Warm, and the Collaborative Community Connection are joining together to host a Winter Wonderland event on Dec. 20 from 3 p.m.- 7 p.m.

The purpose of this event is to provide winter resources to the Columbus community during the holiday season.

New Horizons, Feeding the Valley Food Bank, and Safe Kids Columbus are community groups that will also attend and participate in the event.

This event is free to all. the community can expect a free bike helmet giveaway, hot chocolate station, DIY ornament station, and pictures with Santa Claus!

The Winter Wonderland will take place at the Frank D. Chester Rec Center located at 1441 Benning Dr. in Columbus.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.