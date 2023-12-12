FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in two different areas.

According to Russell Co. Sheriff Heath Taylor, the two scenes are in Fort Mitchell on Moss Oak Drive and Apache Trail.

Homicide investigation in two areas in Ft. Mitchell, suspect in custody (Source: WTVM)

Sheriff Taylor says around 8:45 a.m., a 46-year-old man, who lived on Apache Trail, was shot and killed by a 19-year-old who lives nearby on Moss Oak Drive.

The 19-year-old was located walking in the area near his home and was arrested.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.