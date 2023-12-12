Business Break
Homicide investigation in two areas in Ft. Mitchell, suspect in custody(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in two different areas.

According to Russell Co. Sheriff Heath Taylor, the two scenes are in Fort Mitchell on Moss Oak Drive and Apache Trail.

Sheriff Taylor says around 8:45 a.m., a 46-year-old man, who lived on Apache Trail, was shot and killed by a 19-year-old who lives nearby on Moss Oak Drive.

The 19-year-old was located walking in the area near his home and was arrested.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

