New Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office K9 to sniff electronics hidden from authorities

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new member of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office was introduced to the community Monday, December 11.

A special K9 named Ryder isn’t your normal police K9.

In fact, while most K9s can sniff out illegal substances and bombs, Ryder can sniff electronics.

He can find hidden items like laptops, phones, camera and flash drives a suspect may be trying to keep hidden from authorities.

We are sending a big welcome to Ryder!

