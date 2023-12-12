Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

New Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office K9 to sniff electronics hidden from authorities

New Muscogee Co. Sheriff's Office K9 to sniff electronics hidden from authorities
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new member of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office was introduced to the community Monday, December 11.

A special K9 named Ryder isn’t your normal police K9.

In fact, while most K9s can sniff out illegal substances and bombs, Ryder can sniff electronics.

He can find hidden items like laptops, phones, camera and flash drives a suspect may be trying to keep hidden from authorities.

We are sending a big welcome to Ryder!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old killed in pedestrian-involved crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
Multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
Manchester crime scene
17-year-old victim ID’d in Manchester GBI death investigation
Columbus mayor releases statement regarding city’s internal audit
Tamarcus Walker
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrests wanted suspect for murder in Midland

Latest News

Homicide Investigation
Homicide investigation in two areas in Ft. Mitchell, suspect in custody
17-year-old victim ID’d in Manchester GBI death investigation
Family speaks on 17-year-old football player found dead in Manchester
Suspect appears in court after shooting at apartment security guard in Columbus
Suspect appears in court after shooting at apartment security guard in Columbus
20th anniversary of man slain by Muscogee Co. deputy
20th anniversary of man slain by Muscogee Co. deputy
20th anniversary of man slain by Muscogee Co. deputy
20th anniversary of man slain by Muscogee Co. deputy