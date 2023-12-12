Staying cool after freezing start Tuesday
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re more or less locked into a near to slightly cooler than average pattern even though the mornings in the immediate future won’t be nearly as cold.
The frost/freeze to start will quickly turn into mid 50s to near 60 degree temperatures Tuesday afternoon. Expect lots of sunshine with some high clouds, especially during the afternoon.
Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Some patchy frost early Wednesday, but it shouldn’t be as widespread. Lows mostly between 30 and 36 degrees.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Wednesday. Highs climb into the low 60s in many spots.
A reinforcing shot of cool air keeps us pretty consistent for the rest of the workweek. While we may some 40s Thursday morning, 30s are expected to return Friday morning.
Models are starting to agree more that the bulk of our next rain chance would come in Saturday night/Sunday and move out early Monday. However, the amount of rain we see will ultimately depend on the development and track of a future low pressure system.
No big warm ups are in sight, but temperatures don’t really change a lot either.
