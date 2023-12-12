Staying cool after freezing start Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re more or less locked into a near to slightly cooler than average pattern even though the mornings in the immediate future won’t be nearly as cold.

The frost/freeze to start will quickly turn into mid 50s to near 60 degree temperatures Tuesday afternoon. Expect lots of sunshine with some high clouds, especially during the afternoon.

A cold start will be followed up by a cool finish Tuesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Some patchy frost early Wednesday, but it shouldn’t be as widespread. Lows mostly between 30 and 36 degrees.

Wednesday morning lows will mostly be in the 30s. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Wednesday. Highs climb into the low 60s in many spots.

While some more clouds start to move in toward mid-week, the air stays stable and dry. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A reinforcing shot of cool air keeps us pretty consistent for the rest of the workweek. While we may some 40s Thursday morning, 30s are expected to return Friday morning.

Models are starting to agree more that the bulk of our next rain chance would come in Saturday night/Sunday and move out early Monday. However, the amount of rain we see will ultimately depend on the development and track of a future low pressure system.

Just how much rain we see by Sunday depends on the future track of a low pressure system. (Source: WTVM Weather)

No big warm ups are in sight, but temperatures don’t really change a lot either.

As of now the only rain chance is later in the weekend and the first part of next week. It stays pretty cool (Source: WTVM Weather)

