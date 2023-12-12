Business Break
Suspect appears in court after shooting at apartment security guard in Columbus

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect arrested for shooting at a security guard in a Columbus apartment complex appeared in court Monday morning.

18-year-old William Coulter is accused of shooting at the security guard - and was identified as the suspect and arrested last Friday.

Police responded to the shooting at Highland Terrace Apartments on Apex Road on November 20. That’s where they learned Coutler shot at the security guard after being confronted for trespassing.

Coutler is now facing charges for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

His case was bound over to Superior Court.

