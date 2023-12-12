Business Break
Suspect shoots girlfriend’s uncle in Ft. Mitchell front yard after wanting to see 2-day-old baby

Homicide investigation in two areas in Ft. Mitchell, suspect in custody
Homicide investigation in two areas in Ft. Mitchell, suspect in custody
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference following a homicide investigation.

According to Russell Co. Sheriff Heath Taylor, in the morning of December 12, they were called to two scenes in Fort Mitchell on Moss Oak Drive and Apache Trail.

Sheriff Taylor says around 8:45 a.m., a 46-year-old man, who lived on Apache Trail, was shot and killed by a 19-year-old who lives nearby on Moss Oak Drive.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. says the victim has been identified as Dwight C. Jones. Jones was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:55 a.m. from multiple gunshot wounds.

While authorities were on the scene of the murder, they were told the suspect was walking down the street. The 19-year-old, who has been identified as Kahmahli Kenyattah Jones, was located walking in the area near his home and was arrested.

Officials say the victim and suspect were not related - however, the suspect was in a relationship with Jones’ niece. She lived with her uncle at the Apache Trail address.

Officials say the victim has told the suspect not to come to his house in the past because they’ve had arguments and he wanted them separate.

Jones wanted to see his 2-day-old baby he had with Goldyn Sneed, the victim’s niece, on Tuesday morning, however, Jones and the victim got into a fight in the front yard - that’s when Jones pulled a gun and shot the victim multiple times.

Authorities say Jones was dropped off by a friend to the victim’s home and after he shot the victim, he walked home.

Jones is facing murder and shooting into an occupied residence charges.

Jones is being held in the Russell County Jail.

CHECK OUT THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

