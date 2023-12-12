WTVM’s Dee Armstrong to appear in play this Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our very own is never tired of performing for the public - in fact, she’s preparing for a play this weekend!

Our Dee Armstrong is playing Aunt Etta - although, she wouldn’t give much detail because she didn’t want to ruin the plot. What we can tell you is ‘All These Shenanigans’ is set to take place at St. Luke on Saturday, December 16 at 7 p.m.!

Check out the full interview below from Dee talking about the play:

The play’s guest star is Jeffrey Lewis - a Tyler Perry Productions actor and America’s Got Talent finalist.

Dee says you’ll never guess the ending! To attend the play, you can head to EventBrite or just text Dee, as she mentioned in the interview above!

