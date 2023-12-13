Business Break
16 YEARS LATER: Woman identified after found dismembered in Troup County
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has positively identified a body that was found dismembered in 2007.

On December 6, 2007, deputies were dispatched to the corner of Whitfield Road and Stitcher Road regarding a suspicious black bag that appeared to be burning.

According to coverage in 2007, investigators found burned remains of a human body. The body was apparently dismembered and placed in five different trash bags.

At that point in the investigation the remains were sent to the GBI Crime Lab to try and determine an identification. The only determination made was that it was an obvious homicide and the victim was an unidentified adult black female.

In early 2023 after a review of cold cases, this case along with DNA was sent to Innovative Forensic Investigations and Gene by Gene Laboratories for DNA analysis and genetic genealogy forensics.

On December 13, a positive DNA match was made.

The identity of the remains are that of 24-year-old Nicole Alston whose last known residence was Manhattan, New York. Investigators were able to speak family members who confirmed that in July of 2006 Nicole moved to the Atlanta area and they had not heard from her since.

Now that an identification on the victim has been made, criminal investigators will continue to move forward with this homicide investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this case they are asked to call our Criminal Investigation Division at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

