Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Abortion pill access to be reviewed by Supreme Court

By Peter Zampa
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Supreme Court will once again weigh in on abortion. The nation’s highest court announced Wednesday it will review an appeal on limits to access for a key drug for medication abortions. The drug at the center of the case, mifepristone, is one of two pills necessary to perform medication abortions.

The question at hand, which restrictions apply to the drug. Initially prescribed in person, mifepristone has been accessible through telemedicine and the mail since 2016, drawing pushback from anti-abortion activists.

This case is part of the ongoing fallout from the fall of Roe v. Wade in the summer of 2022 which gave states the power to restrict or protect reproductive rights. A judge in Texas tried to take mifepristone off shelves completely with a previous ruling, however an appeal protected access to the drug while the case makes its way through the system.

The case is complicated by the fact that the Supreme Court declined to rule on an associated appeal concerning the original approval that mifepristone is safe and effective from two decades ago.

Oral arguments in this case will be heard this term which is already under way. An opinion from the court will likely not come until late spring or early summer in 2024.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation in two areas in Ft. Mitchell, suspect in custody
Suspect shoots girlfriend’s uncle in Ft. Mitchell front yard after wanting to see 2-day-old baby
17-year-old victim ID’d in Manchester GBI death investigation
Family speaks on 17-year-old football player found dead in Manchester
Phenix City crime scene
Phenix City authorities investigate homicide at Synovus Bank on 13th St.
Police say alcohol was involved
17-year-old dies in car accident in Ft. Mitchell
multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
Two people killed, two injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County

Latest News

Delarick St. George
Lanett police seeking information in November Homicide case
Abortion pill access to be reviewed by Supreme Court
The Valdosta Wildcat football team is mourning the loss of one of their student-athletes,...
High school football player killed in hit-and-run trying to rescue a dog
The nation office of the NCAA is shown in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 12, 2020.
College athletes who transfer twice can play, for now, after a judge temporarily sets aside NCAA rule