Alabama to face Georgia in 2024 regular season matchup

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban coaching against LSU at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL...
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban coaching against LSU at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Nov 4, 2023. (Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - Ahead of tonight’s SEC schedule release, it was announced that Alabama and Georgia will meet on the gridiron in the upcoming 2024 season.

The two SEC juggernauts will have their rematch of the 2023 SEC championship game a little earlier than expected. This marks the first time since 2015 that the two met prior to the SEC Championship game.

The last time these two met in the regular season, #13 Alabama took down #8 Georgia 38-10 in Athens, GA. The Tide leads the all-time series 43-26-4.

The game will take place in Tuscaloosa on September 28, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

The game was announced on Good Morning America earlier this morning.

A full SEC schedule review on ESPN and the SEC Network will happen tonight at 6 p.m.

