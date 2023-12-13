Business Break
Beulah High Athletics hosts groundbreaking, grand opening ceremony unveiling new athletic facilities

Beulah High School groundbreaking
Beulah High School groundbreaking(Source: Beulah High School)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BEULAH, Ala. (WTVM) - Beulah High School held a groundbreaking, and grand opening ceremony earlier today in preparation for its new athletic facilities.

Beulah High School ribbon cutting
Beulah High School ribbon cutting(Source: Beulah High School)

The new facilities showcased a new weight-training facility and a new athletic complex. The new complex is set to house a new football stadium as well as a track and field facility capable of hosting state-level meets.

Beulah High School weight training facility
Beulah High School weight training facility(Source: Beulah High School)

Beulah High School Principal Athletic Director Adam Johnson had this to say on the expansion of the high school.

