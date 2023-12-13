Beulah High Athletics hosts groundbreaking, grand opening ceremony unveiling new athletic facilities

BEULAH, Ala. (WTVM) - Beulah High School held a groundbreaking, and grand opening ceremony earlier today in preparation for its new athletic facilities.

Beulah High School ribbon cutting (Source: Beulah High School)

The new facilities showcased a new weight-training facility and a new athletic complex. The new complex is set to house a new football stadium as well as a track and field facility capable of hosting state-level meets.

Beulah High School weight training facility (Source: Beulah High School)

Beulah High School Principal Athletic Director Adam Johnson had this to say on the expansion of the high school.

Our growth in facilities is mirroring the growth in our classrooms. In one year, our graduation rate grew from 76% to 93%. This year, we will have over 60 students receive college credits in the dual enrollment setting. These are only two of the many accomplishments that have taken place recently. All of this is due to the commitment from our community, our students, our staff, and support personnel at the district level. We are excited about what the future holds. Go Bobcats!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.