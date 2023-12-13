Beulah High Athletics hosts groundbreaking, grand opening ceremony unveiling new athletic facilities
BEULAH, Ala. (WTVM) - Beulah High School held a groundbreaking, and grand opening ceremony earlier today in preparation for its new athletic facilities.
The new facilities showcased a new weight-training facility and a new athletic complex. The new complex is set to house a new football stadium as well as a track and field facility capable of hosting state-level meets.
Beulah High School Principal Athletic Director Adam Johnson had this to say on the expansion of the high school.
