Camp Twin Lakes makes summer camp accessible to all regardless of abilities

The nonprofit serves more than 10,000 kids each year
Camp Twin Lakes
Camp Twin Lakes(Atlanta News First)
By Don Shipman
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
RUTLEDGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Summer camp should be accessible to everyone, regardless of one’s circumstances or abilities. That’s why Camp Twin Lakes serves thousands of children with serious illnesses, disabilities and other life challenges each year through its adaptive camps.

“That means a kid who uses a wheelchair can go up the climbing tower, can go down the zipline. They get to do activities typical kids get to do every summer,” said Dan Mathews, chief experience officer at Camp Twin Lakes.

Camp Twin Lakes’ 500 acres of property in Rutledge offers all the typical camp activities, including hiking trails, swimming and even a farm on site so kids can learn where their food comes from.

The nonprofit, which also operates a year-round camp in Winder, serves more than 10,000 kids annually. Mathews says about 70% of those children attend the camp for free.

“Summer camp is a rite of passage for all kids. For the children we serve, they couldn’t go to a traditional summer camp. There are not programs set up like this at traditional summer camps,” said Mathews.

Camp Twin Lakes has about 3,500 volunteers who donate their time, many of them as camp counselors. But it also needs donations to help support its mission.

“When they come to Camp Twin Lakes, they can have those wonderful experiences that every child deserves in an environment that helps them build skills for the other 51 [weeks] that they’re at home,” said Mathews.

When choosing where to donate, it’s important to determine what percentage of your donation goes directly to the cause. Websites like Guidestar.org and CharityNavigator.org look at how nonprofits manage their budget.

Camp Twin Lakes scored 99%, earning a four-star rating on CharityNavigator. If you’d like to donate to Camp Twin Lakes, you can visit its website here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

