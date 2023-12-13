Donated items from Operation Iron Ruck were given to veterans in Alexander City

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - You may recall, towards the end of November coming up to the Iron Bowl, the Auburn Student Veterans Association and University of Alabama Campus Veterans Association partnered for their annual Operation Iron Ruck.

It was a three-day, 151-mile march from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa to Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Participants marched to raise awareness for veteran suicide and to collect items to be donated to veterans in the area.

“We had a 50% increase in participants. Last year we had 72 participants...this year we had 98. Planning accounting to make sure everyone could get fed, we had a ton of volunteers that stepped up to help us out,” said Drew Lufkin, President of the Auburn Student Veteran Association.

Lufkin is an Army Veteran and says they marched with the names of veterans who have taken their lives on their rucksacks. He says the main purpose is to get the word out to Veterans who feel like nobody is listening.

“If you’re a veteran and you’re having a hard time, know that you’re not alone. If you don’t think anybody cares about you, I want you to know we care about you,” said Lufkin.

Veteran Fred Finnegan, says it’s support like the folks from Operation Iron Ruck that helps veterans feel like life is still worth it.

“It’s support from the community means everything. You tend, the first reaction is to walk away from life. To not want to live this life anymore. But if it wasn’t for support like this, and our Lord Jesus Christ, we come back. We come back stronger,” said Finnegan.

Finnegan says sometimes it feels as if nobody is there, but support like this event changes that.

“I never realized how much that support meant until I needed it. Knowing there are other people out there who care, it means the world. It means the world to you,” said Finnegan.

