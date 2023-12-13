Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

The FDA may review using MDMA to help treat PTSD

The FDA is considering using MDMA to help treat PTSD symptoms.
The FDA is considering using MDMA to help treat PTSD symptoms.(DEA | DEA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration may review an ingredient that’s in street drugs that could enhance therapy treatment of PTSD.

MDMA, or midomafetamine, is the active ingredient in street drugs like ecstasy and molly.

It’s a psychedelic drug in a class of psychoactive drugs that produce experiences of emotional communion, relatedness and emotional openness.

The new application with the FDA was filed Tuesday by a company called the Maps Public Benefit Corporation.

It’s been studying the drug in combination with therapy to treat PTSD, finding it significantly reduced symptoms and impairment associated with PTSD compared with a placebo.

The FDA has 60 days to determine whether the new drug application will be accepted for review and if it will be fast-tracked through the approval process.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation in two areas in Ft. Mitchell, suspect in custody
Suspect shoots girlfriend’s uncle in Ft. Mitchell front yard after wanting to see 2-day-old baby
17-year-old victim ID’d in Manchester GBI death investigation
Family speaks on 17-year-old football player found dead in Manchester
Phenix City crime scene
Phenix City authorities investigate homicide at Synovus Bank on 13th St.
Police say alcohol was involved
17-year-old dies in car accident in Ft. Mitchell
multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
Two people killed, two injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County

Latest News

Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
Stranger charged with break-in and murder in slaying of Detroit synagogue leader
FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29,...
House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden as Republicans rally behind investigation
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden defies Republican subpoena in visit to the Capitol, risking contempt of Congress charge
Displaced families in southern Gaza struggle to keep water and mud out of their tents...
9 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza City ambush in sign that Hamas resistance is still strong