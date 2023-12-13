Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Former President Barack Obama surprises kids with gifts

Former President Barack Obama surprised kids with gifts in Chicago. (Credit: WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By WBBM Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBBM) - Santa Claus came early for students at Parkside Academy in Chicago, but not just any Santa.

Former President Barack Obama surprised pre-K students with a bag full of gifts on Tuesday.

Obama entered the class dressed in a Santa hat yelling, “I’m skinny Santa!”

The holiday visit was the perfect gift for students ahead of their winter break.

The former president then spent time reading the book “Santa’s Got To Go” to the little ones.

It is about a family who takes in Santa Claus after his sleigh breaks down and then learns that he is not the best houseguest.

Copyright 2023 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation in two areas in Ft. Mitchell, suspect in custody
Suspect shoots girlfriend’s uncle in Ft. Mitchell front yard after wanting to see 2-day-old baby
17-year-old victim ID’d in Manchester GBI death investigation
Family speaks on 17-year-old football player found dead in Manchester
Phenix City crime scene
Phenix City authorities investigate homicide at Synovus Bank on 13th St.
Police say alcohol was involved
17-year-old dies in car accident in Ft. Mitchell
multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
Two people killed, two injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County

Latest News

This image provides a side-by-side comparison of supernova remnant Cassiopeia A (Cas A) as...
Webb telescope captures detailed look inside a supernova
Ciara and Russell Wilson have welcomed a new baby girl.
Ciara, Russell Wilson welcome baby girl
Andre Braugher, an Emmy-winning actor, has died. aged 61. (ASSOCIATED PRESS, NBCUNIVERSAL)
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
FILE - President Joe Biden walks to the podium to deliver remarks on the war between Israel...
Biden to meet in person Wednesday with families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas
Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler listens to public comments, Tuesday, Dec....
School board calls for Moms for Liberty co-founder to resign amid sex scandal