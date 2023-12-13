‘Gallery on Railroad’ reopens after closing for reconstruction due to next door fire.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Downtown Opelika is a town of preserved history. You may recall in July of 2022, Mafia’s Italian Restaurant caught fire and burned to the ground. The fire originally started in the kitchen, and spread into the rest of the building. The two stores next to Mafia’s are Southern Crossing and Gallery On Railroad. Southern Crossing had to move to a different location due to water damage and Gallery on Railroad closed for total reconstruction.

“We fortunately had no actual fire damage, but we had total smoke damage. We had to have a big liquidation sale and gut the building,” said Gallery On Railroad owner, Debbie Purves.

Purves says the store was closed for just over a year due to no air conditioning, the building smelling of smoke and structural concerns. But now, her store is open.

“We had so much support after the fire, and it was wonderful. We very much appreciated it. But yes, we’ve had a lot of people interested in it. Not just our building but all downtown. So yes, we’re very pleased with the business coming in,” said Purves.

And little by little, more small businesses are choosing to make downtown Opelika their home. Ninth Street, Eighth Street and Railroad Avenue are all full of old storefronts waiting to be revived. Resident Kathy Nist and her husband say they love living in Opelika’s Historic District.

“There’s always activity and there’s a lot of town activities and special events. It’s wonderful. We feel very lucky we’re within walking distance. This is a really beautiful old historic town,” said Nist.

Nist and her husband lived in California for over 30 years and moved to Opelika six years ago. They both agree Opelika is a family.

“Everybody we know feels really lucky and proud to live here and we don’t want to go anywhere else,” said Nist.

Purves says there are vacancies downtown and they would love to see more businesses move in.

“It is very much a community and everyone is invited,” said Purves.

