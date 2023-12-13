Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Hunter Biden defies Republican subpoena in visit to the Capitol, risking contempt of Congress charge

Hunter Biden gives a statement on Capitol Hill. (CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden on Wednesday defied a congressional subpoena to appear privately for a deposition before Republican investigators who have been digging into his business dealings, insisting outside the U.S. Capitol that he will only testify in public.

In a rare public statement, the Democratic president’s son slammed a GOP subpoena requesting closed-door testimony, saying it could be manipulated.

“Republicans do not want an open process where Americans can see their tactics, expose their baseless inquiry, or hear what I have to say,” Biden said outside the Capitol. “What are they afraid of? I am here.”

Some Republicans from swing districts are not yet sold on impeaching President Joe Biden. (Source: CNN)

Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has said Republicans expect “full cooperation” with the private deposition. He has indicated that the House would swiftly charge Biden with a contempt of Congress charge if he did not cooperate.

For months, Republicans have been pursuing an impeachment inquiry seeking to tie President Joe Biden to his son Hunter’s business dealings. So far, they have failed to uncover evidence directly implicating President Biden in any wrongdoing.

But questions have arisen about the ethics surrounding the Biden family’s international business, and lawmakers insist their evidence paints a troubling picture of “influence peddling” in their business dealings, particularly with clients overseas.

“There is no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business because it did not happen,” Hunter Biden said.

Separately, Hunter Biden is facing criminal charges in two states from a special counsel overseeing a long-running investigation. He’s charged with firearm counts in Delaware, alleging he broke laws against drug users having guns in 2018, a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction. Special Counsel David Weiss also filed new charges and nine new tax counts last week, alleging he schemed to avoid paying about $1.4 million in taxes over a three-year period.

___

Associated Press writer Lindsay Whitehurst contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation in two areas in Ft. Mitchell, suspect in custody
Suspect shoots girlfriend’s uncle in Ft. Mitchell front yard after wanting to see 2-day-old baby
17-year-old victim ID’d in Manchester GBI death investigation
Family speaks on 17-year-old football player found dead in Manchester
Phenix City crime scene
Phenix City authorities investigate homicide at Synovus Bank on 13th St.
Police say alcohol was involved
17-year-old dies in car accident in Ft. Mitchell
multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
Two people killed, two injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County

Latest News

Hunter Biden gives a statement on Capitol Hill. (CNN)
Hunter Biden makes defiant statement at the Capitol
Amazon, Target and Walmart have voluntarily stopped selling water beads after lawmakers and...
Amazon, Target and Walmart stop selling water beads
Congress hosts first U.S. Capitol Menorah lighting
Congress hosts first U.S. Capitol Menorah lighting
Congress hosts first U.S. Capitol Menorah lighting