Kissin’ 99.3 to host Rodeo Columbus at Civic Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tickets for Rodeo Columbus, presented by Kissin’ 99.3, are now on sale.

The rodeo will take place at the Columbus Civic Center on January 20, 2024.

There will be showings at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. with tickets ranging from $15 - $55. Military and first responders are granted a discount of $5 off selected seats. Backstage tour passes are also available at the price of $50.

To purchase tickets for the 1 p.m. show click here, and for the 7:30 p.m. show, click here.

