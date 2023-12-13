Kissin’ 99.3 to host Rodeo Columbus at Civic Center
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tickets for Rodeo Columbus, presented by Kissin’ 99.3, are now on sale.
The rodeo will take place at the Columbus Civic Center on January 20, 2024.
There will be showings at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. with tickets ranging from $15 - $55. Military and first responders are granted a discount of $5 off selected seats. Backstage tour passes are also available at the price of $50.
To purchase tickets for the 1 p.m. show click here, and for the 7:30 p.m. show, click here.
