Lanett police seeking information in November Homicide case

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Central Alabama Crimestoppers and The Lanett Police Department are offering a cash reward for information in an ongoing November Homicide investigation.

According to officials, on Monday, November 13th, 2023, around 4:30 p.m. police responded to the 2300 block of 20th Avenue Southwest in Lanett regarding an unresponsive male lying on the ground.

They say upon arrival, police located 36-year-old Delarick St. George, who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

There are no further details at this time as this investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, call the police or CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867).

