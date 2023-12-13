More clouds at times ahead of weekend rain possibilities

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It remains dry through the workweek even as occasional clouds block the sun more so than we’ve seen this week. We are keeping an eye on the weekend forecast, which is somewhat up in the air right now.

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds on this Wednesday. It looks partly cloudy overall, but it could be mostly cloudy for a few hours. A bit of a breeze. Highs between 59 and 63 degrees.

Times of sun and clouds Wednesday with highs reaching the low 60s. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy and chilly tonight, but not as cold. Lows mostly in the upper 30s and lower 40s early Thursday.

Clouds Thursday may mix with more sun as the day progresses. Cool and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The breeze picks up as the week goes on, but rain stays away for now. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Briefly clearer Thursday night into Friday with lots of 30s again Friday morning. We’re expecting a mostly sunny day Friday with some high clouds primarily in the afternoon. Highs primarily in the upper 50s to near 60. Breezy conditions again, and you better get used to that as it stays pretty breezy. Winds get even gustier by Sunday perhaps as a storm system gets going.

Rai coverage is forecast to increase this weekend. It could be wet and windy in spots at least. (Source: WTVM Weather)

For the weekend, we anticipate more clouds than sun. Saturday is your best bet to stay dry. Some isolated showers are possible later in the day as moisture starts lifting north out of the Gulf of Mexico. Rain coverage is expected to increase from Saturday night through Sunday as an area of low pressure is expected to form in the Gulf and lift northeast. If it teams up with additional energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere, it could enhance the rainfall around here. However, there are question marks when it comes to exactly how much rain we’ll see. Based on the most likely scenario at this point, the heaviest rain would likely be to the southeast of Columbus. However, areas of rain are still possible. Stay tuned as we continue to refine the forecast as we needed.

There are questions as to exactly how wet we'll be this weekend. It depends on the development and track of an expected low pressure system and how much energy comes down from the north and west, too. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Rain should move out pretty early in the week next week leading to another mostly dry week. Seasonable temperatures with forecast highs in the low 60s and lows in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Most days look dry. It will be breezy though for the next several days leading up to a weekend storm system nearby. (Source: WTVM Weather)

