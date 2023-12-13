Business Break
Navigating social anxiety around the holidays

By Olivianna Calmes
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The holidays are officially here, meaning parties, white elephant exchanges, and more are probably coming your way. If just hearing those phrases makes you anxious, you’re not alone.

But there are some ways to ease your nerves and combat social anxiety.

“It’s that feeling that when you get out into a group of individuals, it doesn’t have to be a big crowd, you start feeling slightly nervous and anxious, your stomach may turn a little bit, you may break out into a little bit of sweat, you may feel like lots of people are watching you whether they are or they’re not,” Dr. Josh Klapow, a Birmingham Behavioral Scientist described.

Social anxiety is common to have when you’re in an unfamiliar place. Beyond that, the American Psychiatric Organization says about 7% of the population suffers from Social Anxiety Disorder.

“In that case, the symptoms are much more intensified. You feel as if everyone is watching you... as if you’re going to do something or say something that is just going to embarrass you beyond belief,” Klapow described the disorder.

But even the regular anxiety many of us face can get worse during the holidays.

One of the first ways to lessen the nervousness is to be choosy when agreeing to a social event.

“Pick and choose a little bit so that you’re not putting yourself in those situations over and over again,” Klapow said. He explained it can be physically exhausting to just be present at times.

Another way to ease discomfort is to establish a plan for finding a safe space.

“It may mean stepping away from the group of people and getting closer to maybe somebody you know, a friend you came with... maybe asking a friend just to take a minute and step back and have some casual conversation,” he said.

Klapow also says it’s important to pay attention to your symptoms.

“If you’re feeling nervous, anxious, maybe a little short of breath, take that break, go use the restroom, go outside, get a few breaths of air,” he explained.

Lastly, Klapow said pacing is important.

“You may find that you’re OK for an hour, and you may enjoy yourself an hour or hour and a half. After about an hour and a half or more, you may be exhausted. On the flip side, you may feel very nervous and anxious in the first 20 minutes. And in that way, give yourself enough time to kind of get over that anxiety hump, which happens for a lot of people,” he suggested.

He says you can leave when you feel like you need to, but he does recommend giving yourself time.

“You may not get to a place where you feel 100% comfortable. But you may come in feeling very nervous and anxious... the breathing and talking to yourself and being close to somebody that you may know, [may] bring it down to a level where you can enjoy the evening, and not feel highly nervous and anxious the whole time,” he said.

Dr. Klapow recommends talking to a doctor if you believe your anxiety may be intensified to a place where you feel it is serious.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

