Phenix City authorities investigate homicide at Synovus Bank on 13th St.
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are investigating a homicide that happened near a bank on 13th Street.
According to the Russell County coroner, the scene was at Synovus Bank, 1000 13th Street. He confirmed a male victim in his 20s was pronounced dead slightly before 9:30 p.m. EST.
Officials have not released the name of the victim. Details surrounding possible motives or arrests being made are unknown at this time.
Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more about this developing story.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.