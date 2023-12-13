Phenix City authorities investigate homicide at Synovus Bank on 13th St.

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are investigating a homicide that happened near a bank on 13th Street.

According to the Russell County coroner, the scene was at Synovus Bank, 1000 13th Street. He confirmed a male victim in his 20s was pronounced dead slightly before 9:30 p.m. EST.

Officials have not released the name of the victim. Details surrounding possible motives or arrests being made are unknown at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more about this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.