Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Phenix City authorities investigate homicide at Synovus Bank on 13th St.

Phenix City crime scene
Phenix City crime scene(Source: WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are investigating a homicide that happened near a bank on 13th Street.

According to the Russell County coroner, the scene was at Synovus Bank, 1000 13th Street. He confirmed a male victim in his 20s was pronounced dead slightly before 9:30 p.m. EST.

Officials have not released the name of the victim. Details surrounding possible motives or arrests being made are unknown at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more about this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation in two areas in Ft. Mitchell, suspect in custody
Suspect shoots girlfriend’s uncle in Ft. Mitchell front yard after wanting to see 2-day-old baby
multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
Two people killed, two injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
15-year-old killed in pedestrian-involved crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
Manchester crime scene
17-year-old victim ID’d in Manchester GBI death investigation
Columbus mayor releases statement regarding city’s internal audit

Latest News

Homicide investigation in two areas in Ft. Mitchell, suspect in custody
Suspect shoots girlfriend’s uncle in Ft. Mitchell front yard after wanting to see 2-day-old baby
‘Gallery on Railroad’ reopens after closing for reconstruction due to next door fire.
‘Gallery on Railroad’ reopens after closing for reconstruction due to next door fire.
‘Gallery on Railroad’ reopens after closing for reconstruction due to next door fire.
‘Gallery on Railroad’ reopens after closing for reconstruction due to next door fire.
VIDEO: Home Depot & Warrior Outreach donate bikes to veteran families