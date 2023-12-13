Police presence behind Synovus Bank in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A police presence has been spotted near Synovus Bank in Phenix City.

According to our news crew, multiple squad cars are currently on the scene, with law enforcement having taped off the area located on 10th Avenue behind the bank.

Details surrounding the reason for police in the area are unknown at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more about this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.