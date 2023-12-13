Business Break
Police presence behind Synovus Bank in Phenix City

Phenix City crime scene
Phenix City crime scene(Source: WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A police presence has been spotted near Synovus Bank in Phenix City.

According to our news crew, multiple squad cars are currently on the scene, with law enforcement having taped off the area located on 10th Avenue behind the bank.

Details surrounding the reason for police in the area are unknown at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more about this developing story.

'Gallery on Railroad' reopens after closing for reconstruction due to next door fire.
