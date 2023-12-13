Business Break
Rain Looks to Return this Weekend

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happening tonight is the Geminid Meteor Shower, which will peak between 2:00-6:00 AM. Partly to mostly cloudy skies over night Wednesday into Thursday, may make it more difficult to see the shower, but the new moon that occurred yesterday will help lessen the light pollution from the moon.

Geminid Meteor Shower
Geminid Meteor Shower(WTVM Weather)

Another dry night across the Valley with temperatures dropping into the upper-30s to low-40s with breezy conditions. Thursday and Friday look to remain dry with partly cloudy skies on Thursday, before more sunshine returns to Valley on Friday. Rain coverage increases heading into the weekend ranging from 30-60% with the better coverage of rain coming on Sunday. A low pressure moving up northeast from the gulf, leading to the rain coverage increase. There still remains some uncertainty with the track of this system, but we will continue to watch over the coming days to fine tune the timing and track of this system.

There are questions as to exactly how wet we'll be this weekend. It depends on the development...
There are questions as to exactly how wet we'll be this weekend. It depends on the development and track of an expected low pressure system and how much energy comes down from the north and west, too.(Source: WTVM Weather)

So stay tuned to the TV side and the WTVM Weather app for more updates! The new work week looks to be another dry week with mostly sunny skies starting on Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures over the next nine days remain near seasonable in the upper-50s to low-60s.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

