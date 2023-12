TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Troup County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men allegedly involved in a theft.

The theft occurred at the Dollar General on Bartley and Whitesville Rd. in Troup County.

If you have any idea who the males are, please call 706-883-1616 or Crime stoppers at 706-812-1000.

