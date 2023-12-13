‘We’ve had too many accidents and fatalities within that area’: Concerns continue over Alabama 165, U.S. Hwy 431

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - In east Alabama, a heavily traveled area is considered “beyond deadly” by many. Two teens were recently killed along Highway 431 and Alabama 165 in separate accidents.

“431 and 165, in my opinion, are probably still one of the most dangerous highways,” said Arthur Sumbry Jr., Russell County Coroner.

6 months ago, News Leader 9 brought attention to this story, breaking down the numbers of accidents and deaths over the years. People who live and travel in the area say they are still looking for something to be done.

“This area is very dangerous, they need to put up a light, like a real traffic light,” says Ken Hart of Russell County.

Hart has lived off Highway 165 for six years now and says it’s time for more safety measures.

“This is the main area where the traffic actually happens at. Folks be in a rush, they’re trying to get out and go to work or they might be coming home from work. Folks just be in a rush to go in either direction. A light is definitely needed right here,” said Hart. The specific area Hart is referring to is 165 at Sunderlan Drive in Fort Mitchell.

17-year-old Devon James died December 11 as a result of a car crash on Highway 165 near the AE Fuel.

Exactly three weeks ago, on November 20, 19-year-old Bradley Hulett died on Crosswinds Road at US Highway 431.

Sumbry says he can’t even describe working these accidents and seeing families lose a loved one.

“I have a child in that same age group, just to get people slow down, just to get people to pay attention, to put down those cell phones or whatever they may be doing if they are not paying attention. You seriously have to look out for other drivers, not just yourself. I know people have said this time and time again, but it is imperative we get the message,” said Sumbry.

A concerned Russell County man stopped News Leader 9 near Crosswinds Road at 431 to voice his concerns, including people making U-turns on the road to avoid waiting in the southbound lane 431 traffic at the stop light.

“When I’m sitting in my house, you’ll hear the tires screeching, then you’ll hear a loud thump, and you know something happened and then not shortly after that you’ll hear all the sirens; something needs to be done about,” said the man.

Sumbry says in his 18 years as coroner, he’s worked too many deaths on these roads.

“People have to obey the signs and do the speed limit, but perhaps we could look at maybe reducing the speed. I’m sure that’s gone before the Russell County Commissioners and other legislatures but it’s not too late to review it again. If we can save one life that’s more than enough, but we’ve had too many accidents and fatalities in that area.

Since Highway 165 is a state highway and not a county road, Alabama requires a certain traffic count in order to place lights in the area.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.