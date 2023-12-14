6th St. expected to close for performance maintenance in Phenix City
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City drivers should be prepared for a detour if they travel on 6th St. to work.
The street will be closed from 3rd Ave. to 5th Ave. because of railroad performance maintenance on Veterans Parkway on Dec. 19 and Dec. 20.
Drivers are expected to proceed through alternative routes.
For any questions, contact Assistant Director of Engineering, Vance Beck at 706-225-4441 or BeckRonald@columbusga.org.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.