Alabama, Auburn, Georgia announce 2024 SEC schedules

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The University of Alabama, Georgia, and Auburn University announced their opponents in the new look SEC ahead of the 2024 football season.

ALABAMA: Conf (8-0) Ovr (12-1) SEC Champion

The University of Alabama football team celebrates against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, Dec 2, 2023. (Crimson Tide Photos | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)

The Crimson Tide are coming off of an impressive season capped off with being the Champions of the SEC. The Tide also punched their ticket into the College Football Playoff and have a date with the Michigan Wolverines in the granddaddy of them all, the Rose Bowl.

After having a multitude of problems that cost them one against the Texas Longhorns, and then playing in a dogfight against the USF Bulls, the Tide would not look back as they ran the table and knocked off the top-rank Bulldogs of Georgia.

The Tide looks to build off of the success of the 2023 football season, and who will lead them in the 2024 season is all but certain as QB Jalen Milroe announced that he would be returning for the 2024 football season.

The Tide have their work cut out for them in 2024. Their schedule is as follows:

Aug. 31: vs. Western Kentucky

Sept. 7: vs. USF

Sept. 14: at Wisconsin

Sept. 21: Bye

Sept. 28: vs. Georgia

Oct. 5: at Vanderbilt

Oct. 12: vs. South Carolina

Oct. 19: at Tennessee

Oct. 26: vs. Missouri

Nov. 2: Bye

Nov. 9: at LSU

Nov. 16: vs. Mercer

Nov. 23: at Oklahoma

Nov. 30: vs. Auburn

Before the Tide can focus on 2024, they still have work to do in the CFP Semifinal against a powerhouse in Michigan on New Year’s Day in Pasadena, California.

AUBURN: Conf (3-5) Ovr (6-6)

Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter (27) runs for a 67-yard touchdown against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) (George Walker IV | AP)

The new look Tigers under the new leadership of Head Coach Hugh Freeze looked untouchable in the first three games of the season. They would then begin conference play and the Tigers would lose four straight to Texas A&M, Georgia, LSU, and Ole Miss.

All looked dark and gloomy for the Tigers, but they would find a new identity halfway through the season and would go on to win their next three games convincingly against Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, and Arkansas.

The Tigers would lose their last two games in New Mexico St. and in-state rival, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Tiger fans should be proud of their team as it took an inhuman performance by Brock Bowers for the Bulldogs and an answered prayer by the Crimson Tide to knock off the Tigers in Jordan Hare.

Tiger fans have a lot to look forward to in the 2024 season. The Tiger’s schedule is as follows:

Aug. 31: vs. Alabama A&M

Sept. 7: vs. Cal

Sept. 14: vs. New Mexico

Sept. 21: vs. Arkansas

Sept. 28: vs. Oklahoma

Oct. 5: at Georgia

Oct. 12: BYE

Oct. 19: at Missouri

Oct. 26: at Kentucky

Nov. 2: vs. Vanderbilt

Nov. 9: OFF

Nov. 16: vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Nov. 23: vs. Texas A&M

Nov. 30: at Alabama

Tigers have a chance to bring in the New Year with a win as they are set to battle Maryland in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Saturday, December 30 in Nashville, Tennessee.

GEORGIA: Conf (8-0) Ovr (12-1)

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) is congratulated by offensive lineman Earnest Greene III (71) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) (Wade Payne | AP)

The Bulldogs were every bit as impressive as any team in the country this year. They were the runner-ups in this year’s SEC title showdown in Mercedes Benz.

The Dawgs did something that was unheard of especially in today’s iteration of the game, and that was going unbeaten for 29 games. The Dawgs’ season showcased them being number one in the AP poll and CFP rankings for most of if not the entire year. After a couple of slow starts and scares to some early opponents in the Auburn Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks, the Dawgs quickly took champion shape as they would take firm hold of the SEC East Division.

The only blemish on the Dawgs’ record came from a team in the Crimson Tide that had a late surge in the season that would put them in the CFP, effectively ending the Dawgs’ hope for a three-peat.

The Dawgs will look to take over the new look SEC in 2024. The Dawgs’ schedule is as follows:

Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)

Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech

Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky

Sept. 21 - BYE

Sept. 28 @ Alabama

Oct. 5 - vs Auburn

Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State

Oct. 19 - @ Texas

Oct. 26 - BYE

Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)

Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss

Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee

Nov. 23 vs UMass

Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech

The Dawgs will have their work cut out for them before the 2024 campaign as they take on the undefeated Florida State Seminoles in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Saturday, December 30, at Hard Rock Stadium in (Miami Gardens, Florida).

