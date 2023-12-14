Alabama and Georgia governor take first step to end Chattahoochee River lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Alabama Governor Kay Ivey have come to an agreement with the United States Army Corp of Engineers regarding a 6-year lawsuit.

In 2017, Alabama filed a lawsuit challenging operations made by the United States Army Corp of Engineers including a Corp’s policy allowing Georgia to make water-supply withdrawals near Atlanta.

However, according to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper Jason Ulseth, there’s been legal disputes between Georgia, Alabama and Florida over the river since 1990.

“So, this tiny little river flows through Metropolitan Atlanta, and metropolitan Atlanta puts a lot of demand on it, and then that also in periods of drought could limit the amount of water that flows to downstream neighbors,” he said.

Under the agreement, the Corp’s of engineers will consider a new proposal to achieve minimum water flow objectives in Columbus Georgia and Columbia, Alabama on the Chattahoochee River along the State’s border. Columbia is located about 95 miles south Columbus.

Also, the proposal would cause the Corp to maintain the necessary minimum elevation at Lake Seminole in Southwest Georgia.

“Currently if we did go into a long prolonged period of draught there’s no minimum flow, there’s no standard on how low that Chattahoochee River would get in Columbus. But under this proposal there would be a minimum standard. So there always be a minimum flow or minimum amount of water that could be counted on,” Ulseth said.

Before the proposal is adopted, the public will have the chance to comment and there will be an environmental review. This process could take several months.

Senior Vice President of Columbus Water Works, Vic Burchfield said they have advocated for a minimum water flow and are excited to participate in the review process.

“Anytime that you can maintain a minimum level of flow, that’s good not only for the recreational activity in Columbus, but also for a permitting standpoint,” said Burchfield.

Ulseth said the Chattahoochee Riverkeepers are “cautiously optimistic” abut the agreement.

“It’s not a done deal. It will go through public scrutiny and we do anticipate participating in that process to make sure whatever decision is made is good for the entire river system,” he said.

If the Corp does adopt the proposal, Alabama will dismiss its appeal following a one-year review period.

However, if it is not adopted, the lawsuit will resume.

To read Gov. Kemp’s full press release about the agreement, you can click here.

