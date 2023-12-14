Business Break
ALEA investigating crash involving school bus near Lee Co. Flee Market on U.S. 280

(Bill McChesney)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) investigates a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus near the Lee County Flee Market on U.S. Highway 280.

According to ALEA troopers, the accident occurred just before 4 p.m. on Dec. 14 at the intersection of Lee County 430 and U.S. 280.

Officials have not released the cause of the collision. However, no injuries were reported in the wreck, and all roadways are currently clear at this time.

Troopers will continue to investigate and update as new information is revealed.

